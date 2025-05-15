High school softball: Season ends for Mustangs Published 8:19 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Crest’s Maddie Bowen hit a three-run homer to spark a four-run first inning, and East Rowan’s softball team never caught up on Wednesday.

Fifth-seeded Crest won 6-3 over the fourth-seeded Mustangs in a third-round 3A state playoff game.

Crest pitcher Aidan Ledbetter was able to slow down East’s offense. She allowed five hits and one walk.

One of those East hits was a homer by Jordan Dry. Madi Tigert had two hits for the Mustangs (23-4),

East scored two runs in the second to make it 4-2, but Crest kept adding on with single runs in the third and fifth. East scored its last run in the sixth.

Ella Shope and Sage McCurry had two hits each for the Chargers (23-3).

Both teams made four errors. That was very uncharacteristic for the Mustangs.

Coached by Todd McNeely, East won the South Piedmont Conference regular season championship, the second in a row for the Mustangs.

East’s senior class was 77-26 in four seasons.

Crest moves on to play No. 1 seed Enka.