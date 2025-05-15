Dragon Boat Festival opens for team registration Published 12:04 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Grab a paddle, rally your crew, and get ready to ride the waves of excitement on Saturday, July 26, as the Rowan Chamber’s Dragon Boat Festival returns to High Rock Lake for its 11th year.

The Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rowan Shrine Club, located at 6480 Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.

The Dragon Boat Festival has established itself as a highlight on the Rowan County calendar, being the largest annual spectator event held on High Rock Lake. The festival draws teams of paddlers, local businesses, families and spectators from all over the region. The festival includes the dragon boat races, vendors, food trucks and activities for your entire family. More than 5,000 spectators attended last year’s event.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Rowan Chamber Dragon Boat Festival back for its 11th year,” Chairman Daniel Matangira said. “It’s an incredible way to build team spirit, connect with the community, and celebrate everything that makes Rowan County such a special place to live and work.”

Register your team

The Dragon Boat Races are the main event of the festival, which features up to 30 teams paddling across a 300-meter course on water. Each team races in three heats, competing in divisions including corporate, community/nonprofit, or club.

You can register your team by at rowanchamber.com/dragon-boat-festival and follow the “Register Your Team” link.

Want to attend?

This event is free for spectators, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. No pets, coolers or outside food are permitted. Parking will be available for a small fee in adjacent lots to the Shrine Club. Trolley and shuttle vans will provide transportation between parking areas and the Shrine Club property. Boats are welcome to view from the main channel or can dock behind the Shrine Club to enjoy the food and festivities.

About the competition

Pan Am Dragon Boat Company oversees the competition and provides each team with all the necessary equipment (boat, paddles, life vests). Teams learn how to paddle during an introductory practice session. Each team has 20 paddlers (a minimum of eight must be female) and a drummer. On race day, each team will compete in three heats on a 300m straight course.

Dragon Boat racing is a 2,300-year-old tradition from Ancient China with 45-foot sleek boats donned with dragon heads, tails and scales that seat 20 paddlers each. Colorful drummers sit in the bow pounding the drum to the beat of the paddlers’ stroke and a steer person stands in the stern guiding the team down the water racecourse.

Team entries, corporate sponsorships, and vendor opportunities are available by going to the event website at rowanchamber.com/dragon-boat-festival. For more information, contact the chamber at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.