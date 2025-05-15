Cheerwine Festival returns: The beloved soft drink and its hometown will welcome attendees from across the Southeast
Published 12:03 am Thursday, May 15, 2025
Cheerwine, the South’s favorite cherry soda, and its hometown of Salisbury are set to host the 2025 Cheerwine Festival this Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Festivalgoers will enjoy:
- Live musical performances presented by Biscuitville
- Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks
- Two beer gardens featuring classics, local favorites and Cheerwine specials
- Arts and crafts, including unique Cheerwine merchandise from over 45 artisans and vendors
- Family-friendly activities, perfect for all ages
- A Cheerwine history exhibit at the Rowan Museum and historic Salisbury trolley tours
Plus, attendees will get the exclusive first taste of the highly anticipated, limited-edition Cheerwine Goo Goo Cluster — an exciting collaboration between Cheerwine and Nashville’s legendary Goo Goo Cluster candy brand.
A portion of all Cheerwine tent drink sales will support Rowan Helping Ministries, a nonprofit providing shelter services, a food pantry and transitional housing programs for Rowan County residents.
The inaugural festival was held in 2017 to celebrate Cheerwine’s 100th anniversary. Since then, it’s welcomed tens of thousands of fans and boosted Salisbury’s economy by millions.
Music lineup:
Noon to 1:15 p.m. — Caroline Keller Band
1:45 to 3 p.m. — Liam Pendergrass Trio
3:30 to 5 p.m. — Next Level Band
5:30 to 7 p.m. — Boy Band Review
Food vendors:
With over 60 vendors from across the Carolinas, the Festival offers something for everyone. Attendees can indulge in classic comfort foods like Cheerwine fried chicken, sip on cherry Cheerwine slushies, and try innovative offerings such as Cheerwine-infused Vietnamese Pok Pok wings. Whether craving savory bites or sweet delights, there’s no shortage of mouthwatering options.
Additionally, Food Lion’s “Carolina Brands” sampling area will feature free all-day samples, including CLUTCH Coffee Bar’s new Cheerwine Mocha and Cheerwine Energy drinks, Mast General Stores’ Cheerwine Chocolate Bars, and Cackalacky’s Cheerwine BBQ Sauce.
Beer gardens:
The Cheerwine Festival will feature 12 local breweries, with several offering Cheerwine-inspired beers, ciders and seltzers.
F&M Bank Fun Zone:
The family-friendly area features fun activities like a bounce house, a rock climbing wall, a gyroscope and more.
Arts and crafts:
From wood carvings to metal sculptures to honey and handmade soaps, artisans and vendors will offer the finest in arts and crafts and Cheerwine merchandise.
Free cooling towels:
Stay cool and comfortable with free cooling towels from Novant Health, the Festival’s official healthcare partner.
Free shuttles:
Convenient shuttle service will be available from 9:45 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering transportation to and from the following locations:
- Catawba College: 2300 W. Innes St., Salisbury
- Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: 1333 Jake Alexander Blvd. S, Salisbury
- ADA/Handicapped: The Livingstone College School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts: 530 Jake Alexander Blvd., Salisbury