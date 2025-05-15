Cheerwine Festival returns: The beloved soft drink and its hometown will welcome attendees from across the Southeast 

Cheerwine, the South’s favorite cherry soda, and its hometown of Salisbury are set to host the 2025 Cheerwine Festival this Saturday, May 17, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

welcomes guest for a day filled with the sights, sounds and tastes of the Carolinas.

Festivalgoers will enjoy:

Live musical performances presented by Biscuitville

Cheerwine-inspired food and drinks

Two beer gardens featuring classics, local favorites and Cheerwine specials

Arts and crafts, including unique Cheerwine merchandise from over 45 artisans and vendors

Family-friendly activities, perfect for all ages

A Cheerwine history exhibit at the Rowan Museum and historic Salisbury trolley tours

Plus, attendees will get the exclusive first taste of the highly anticipated, limited-edition Cheerwine Goo Goo Cluster — an exciting collaboration between Cheerwine and Nashville’s legendary Goo Goo Cluster candy brand.

A portion of all Cheerwine tent drink sales will support Rowan Helping Ministries, a nonprofit providing shelter services, a food pantry and transitional housing programs for Rowan County residents.

The inaugural festival was held in 2017 to celebrate Cheerwine’s 100th anniversary. Since then, it’s welcomed tens of thousands of fans and boosted Salisbury’s economy by millions.