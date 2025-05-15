Catawba College celebrates 174th commencement ceremonies Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

Catawba College News Service

SALISBURY — Catawba College celebrated its 174th commencement ceremony on Saturday honoring the academic achievements, perseverance and promise of its graduating class. Held on the 100-year-old historic Salisbury campus, the college hosted two ceremonies to recognize graduates across its programs: a morning ceremony for traditional undergraduate students and an afternoon ceremony for Catawba Online and graduate students.

Both ceremonies brought together families, friends, faculty and staff to recognize a new generation of leaders and change makers. Catawba College President David P. Nelson presided over the ceremonies along with Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Monica Cowart. Barbara Marshall, a 1972 alumna and chair of Catawba’s board of trustees, provided congratulatory remarks on behalf of the board.

In heartfelt and joyful celebrations marked by tradition and reflection, graduates crossed the stage to receive their degrees, symbolizing the culmination of years of hard work, discovery, and growth.

The ceremonies honored graduates of Catawba College’s five schools, including the James F. and Gerry T. Hurley School of Arts and Sciences, Ralph W. Ketner School of Business, Enoch A. and Dorothy H. Goodman School of Education, the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance, and the Adrian L., Jr. and Dorothy L. Shuford School of Performing Arts.

Katelyn Cothren, president of the student government association and senior class speaker, delivered an inspiring address in the morning ceremony. She encouraged her fellow graduates to embrace the future with confidence and purpose.

Three hundred and thirty-nine students graduated in Catawba’s Class of 2025, including students from 20 states and 19 countries.

“At Catawba, you have learned how to learn,” Nelson said. “So, continue asking questions. Continue discovering. Let your imagination run free as you think about what the world could truly be like and how you can help create the world we all want to live in. Class of 2025, whatever comes next. And whatever comes next after that, I charge you to love, to be curious, and courageous and kind.”

As part of the celebration, Catawba recognized several outstanding graduates and community members with special awards:

The Whitener Medals, the college’s most prestigious awards given by the college to graduating seniors, in recognition of exceptional leadership, character and scholarship. The 2025 female recipient was Katelyn Cothren, and the male recipient was Zachary Smith. These awards have been presented each year since 1927 to the man and woman in the graduating class who most embody the qualities of character, leadership and scholarship. The awards are made in memory of Dr. Edgar Whitener of High Point, who served as a member of the board of trustees from 1921-1966 and as chairman of the board from 1925-1944.

The O.B. Michael Award, honoring distinguished service and commitment to the college, was presented to Dr. Randall “Randy” Crumpler. This award is given annually by the Alumni Association Board of Directors in memory of the Rev. O.B. Michael, class of 1919. The award is presented to a member of the alumni association who has made a valuable contribution to the college and/or to society.

“Receiving the O.B. Michael Award is both humbling and deeply meaningful,” Crumpler said. “As I reflect on the remarkable individuals who have received this honor before me — people like Bill and Shari Graham, Bill Hall, Bill and Peggy Godley, Junie Michael, Tom Childress, Ken Clapp, Dan Bross, Pat McCrory, Shuford Abernathy, Fred Corriher, Sarah Cook, Emma Knox, Porter Seweill and Louise Tucker — I am reminded of the profound impact they’ve had on the legacy of Catawba. To be included among them is truly an honor. My most cherished memories from Catawba are rooted in the people I met here. Playing basketball for Coach Sam Moir introduced me to lifelong friends — friends who remain some of the most important people in my life, even 50 years later.”

The Barbara Andrews Award went to Erika Lambeth, recognizing the Catawba Online student who embodies character, leadership and scholarship most successfully. The award was established and named in honor of Barbara Andrews of Salisbury, the first director of the program at Catawba College.

The college also bid a fond farewell to Dr. Renee McCachren, professor of music, who retired this spring after 41 years of dedicated service. McCachren leaves an extraordinary legacy as a teacher, mentor and leader. In tribute, the community celebrated her commitment to scholarship, culture and service — the very pillars of the Catawba College experience. She joined Catawba College in 1984 as an instructor of music. Rising through the faculty ranks, she was awarded tenure and was ultimately promoted to the highest faculty rank of full professor of music.

Her areas of teaching in the music department included music theory, music history and piano. She also directed the performance concentration and regularly offered master classes for piano students. In 2017, she was commissioned as senior college marshal, an honor awarded to the senior faculty member of the college. In that role, she has carried the ceremonial mace in Catawba College’s academic processionals, such as commencement, for the past nine years.

In her years of dedicated service, McCachren taught and influenced thousands of students, mentored numerous faculty members, and composed a noteworthy and lasting legacy.

Graduates of both ceremonies were urged to carry forward the college’s ideal — scholarship with character and culture for service — as they enter the next chapter of their personal and professional journeys.

As Nelson remarked, “We are so very proud of all of you. You have well lived Catawba’s ideal: Scholarship with character and culture for service. Go and make the world a place we all want to live. Remember, this is your time. Class of 2025, go from these hallowed grounds and have the time of your life. Congratulations.”