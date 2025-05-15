All in for kids: Communities In Schools of Rowan celebrates champions of service Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

SALISBURY — In a heartfelt evening filled with gratitude and celebration, Communities In Schools (CIS) of Rowan hosted its annual “All In For Kids” Awards, honoring the dedicated volunteers and community partners who continue to uplift students across the Rowan-Salisbury School System. With more than 3,000 hours of volunteer service logged this year, CIS Rowan recognized those whose time, talents and resources have made a measurable difference in the lives of students and families.

This year’s event featured keynote speaker Koontz Elementary School Principal Dr. Michael Marsh. He shared powerful remarks on the value of community collaboration and volunteerism.

“We cannot break the chains of poverty unless we walk hand-in-hand with our community to address the root causes affecting our students,” Marsh said. “Your work is not just impactful. It is transformative.”

School-Level Volunteer of the Year Awards:

These outstanding individuals were recognized for their service and mentorship:

Hanford Dole Elementary: Maria Pineda Zanudo Hurley Elementary: Sandra Wall Isenberg Elementary: Michael Connor Koontz Elementary: Pastor Jeff Kincaid North Rowan Elementary: Mary Marlin Overton Elementary: Lynn Hayes Southeast Middle School: Rick Parker North Rowan Middle School: Mary Ann Kerr North Rowan High: Carol Schmitz Corken

School Partner of the Year Awards:

These organizations stood out for their unwavering support and innovative partnerships:

Hanford Dole Elementary: Bread Riot Isenberg Elementary: Milford Hills Methodist Church Koontz Elementary: Rowan Food and Farm Network North Rowan Elementary: Triple P Parenting of Mecklenburg Overton Elementary: First Presbyterian Church North Rowan Middle School: Rowan Rotary North Rowan High: Rowan Helping Ministries Henderson Independent School: First Baptist Church of Salisbury

Special honors:

A new award introduced this year, the CIS Hero Award, was presented to Richard “Dick” Franklin for his remarkable contributions in designing, building and installing custom storage units for CIS Rowan’s new warehouse. For years, his craftsmanship has created lasting infrastructure to serve students better.

The 2025 CIS Volunteer of the Year honor was awarded to Ian Woods, who dedicated an inspiring 268 hours to Koontz Elementary, mentoring and tutoring 15 students in grades kindergarten through 5th grade.

Finally, the 2025 Partner of the Year recognition went to Rowan Helping Ministries. Its multifaceted support — including providing weekend food bags and emergency assistance with housing and utilities — has been instrumental in extending CIS Rowan’s capacity to meet families’ basic needs.

“These awards are more than a recognition of service, they celebrate our community’s heart,” CIS Rowan Executive Director James Davis said. “Every individual and organization honored today represents the very best of what it means to be ‘All In For Kids.’ We thank them for their compassion, commitment and unwavering support of our students.”