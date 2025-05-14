Kannapolis Youth Council honors graduating members, selects new officers Published 12:05 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Youth Council recently celebrated its graduating seniors and recognized its new 2025-2026 officers and members.

The Kannapolis Youth Council provides opportunities for students to become engaged in leadership development, encourages volunteerism, practices teamwork, promotes organizational and communication skills, and provides input to the adult leadership in the decision-making process of the city. They participate in a number of community service projects and activities and learn about the services and functions of the city throughout the year.

Approximately 45 high school students have been selected to serve on the 2025-2026 Youth Council following an application process. They represent A.L. Brown High School, Northwest Cabarrus High School, Lake Norman Charter School, Cox Mill High School, Cannon School, Cabarrus-Kannapolis Early College and homeschools.

Graduating seniors from the 2024-2025 Youth Council Class include: Charion Armstrong, Daniel Zapata, Katelyn Wiseman, Kyra Roberts, Logan Miller, Madison McMahan, Melanie Ortiz, Moira Hunter, Nicole Dixon, Samantha Griffin, Samuel Howard and Sweta Chokshi.

Outgoing officers for the 2024-2025 year: Moira Hunter (co-chair), Sweta Chokshi (co-chair), Daniel Zapata (vice-chair), Ayden Sniffan (secretary), Madison McMahan (finance), Samantha Griffin (marketing), Emmy Watkins (social events), Ashley Vega (community service) and Auja Cascen (historian).

New officers for the 2025-2026 term: Emmy Watkins (co-chair), Ashley Vega (co-chair), Angel Ortiz (vice chair), Teesha Mudliar (marketing), Zander Atwell (social events), Aymar Alonzo (community service), Paisley Martinez (historian) and Akshara Gurudu (historian).

New members for the 2025-2026 term: Abby Hall, Baylen A. Hudson, Easton Reynolds, Ella Love, Jamier Sincere Kirkley, Jayden Smith, Kennedy Alexander, Kyler Dapper, London Prophet, Maddox Roper Atwell, Madison Wallace, Malchiah Lewis, Srivanth Rishaan Baggam and Vishwajeet Prakasam Mudliar.

Returning members for the 2025-2026 term: Ayden Sniffin, Emmy Watkins, Ashley Vega, Auja Cascen, Aiyana Ratliff, Akshara Gurudu, Amelia Caskey, Andrae Wallace, Angel Ortiz, Anish Subramanian , Ansika Sirigireddy, Aymar Alonzo, Benjamin Vermeire, Bradyn Burgess, Daniel Reyes Cruz, Ella Ortiz, Gavin Murfitt, Harris Watkins, Kate Vazquez, Kendall Stavenger, Lara/Michelle Castillo De La Cruz, LeNay Turnage, Makayla Burris, Matias Guerra, Mia Torres Conde, Paisley Martinez, Payton Currie, Ryan Fowler, Shrij Chokshi, Taylor Deaton, Teesha Mudliar and Zander Atwell.