'It's an important ministry'; Gratitude shared by many at annual Capstone luncheon Published 12:10 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Karen Kistler

karen.kistler@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The 13th annual “You Are Precious in His Eyes” fundraiser luncheon, benefiting the Capstone Recovery Center, was a time of thanksgiving and celebration.

Held May 10 at the F&M Trolley Barn in Salisbury, the special event included a catered meal, music, testimonies from several Capstone women, door prizes, a silent auction and fellowship.

An expression of gratitude was evident throughout each facet of the program, and as Wanda Morgan, chair of the Capstone Recovery Center board, who was serving as the emcee, first addressed the crowd, she said it was “a day to celebrate our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. It’s a day that we celebrate what the Lord can do in us and through us if we allow Him to do so.”

She told how Capstone is a special place and that it is a residential recovery center, which provides everything needed to help women. It is a nine-month intensive program, Morgan said, which involves a faith-based curriculum and offers the women an opportunity to learn a variety of life skills which can be used later when they graduate and leave.

She added that many hands are needed to carry out the program and therefore took this opportunity to introduce and recognize the multiple individuals and groups who are involved in it and who make an impact in the lives of the women who are there.

“First and foremost,” said Morgan, “I want to thank the Lord Jesus Christ our Savior” as she said He has made this ministry possible and which has flourished for more than 13 years.

Following the opening prayer by board member Kim Starnes, Morgan also thanked other board members and honorary committee members, noting that each of these individuals “give tirelessly to this organization” and asked them to stand.

Co-organizers of the event, Carolyn Barker and Linda Merrell, were thanked as she said they have “worked tirelessly with the committee to organize this event.” The benefit committee also included Debra Bishop, Kelly Carriker, Donna Carter, Chrystina Clifton, Wendy DeLong and Dystanie Richard.

Barker said this event is the main fundraiser and added that the girls who live there are able to live there for free.

She noted that she and others who were there at the luncheon teach classes at the center, “and we couldn’t do it without the community support.”

Words of thanks were extended to Shirley Luckadoo, who Morgan said has “been instrumental and served as chair for many years” as well as leading Bible studies and founded and leads the Celebrate Recovery group at Trading Ford Baptist Church.

Thanks and recognition went out to staff members who provide for the residents, she said, making sure they have all they need physically and emotionally.

“We could not run this program without their assistance,” said Morgan.

Those who serve as counselors were recognized as she told the crowd that they provide free counseling and then to the team of counselors, she said, “what a valuable resource you are to Capstone.”

Volunteers, those who have served in the past and those currently serving, were asked to stand and Morgan said they “graciously give of their time and energy” to take care of a multiple responsibilities, some of which include teaching, providing transportation, tutoring and taking the ladies on outings, noting that they too are a valuable resource.

Those who have donated, whether financially or materially, were recognized with many from all over the room standing.

“It takes so many resources,” said Morgan, telling that the women living at Capstone are provided with all that they need including electricity, water, food and a place to live “because of all the donations that are given, and we could not do this without them, so thank you.”

Thanks were also extended to Debbie Suggs who catered the event and students from North Hills Christian School and youth from Trading Ford Baptist Church who were helping to plate and serve the meal.

Scattered throughout the program was special music by multiple singers including vocalist Lydia St. George and Jorja Cornwell, who accompanied her on the guitar, both from the Raleigh area.

St. George is the daughter of Jennifer Guirguis, who grew up in Salisbury and the granddaughter of Kim and Connie Starnes of Salisbury.

Guirguis said that the two have some songs out on Spotify and have been singing live for about a year and doing lots of live shows.

St. George said that doing this event is “very special. It’s a great cause, and we’re excited to be able to celebrate with these women.”

Jorja likewise said she was excited to be there and expressed thanks for having them.

Additional music by Ashley Truell, who was noted to be a gifted speaker, singer and has worked for Operation Hope, concluded the program.

This was the first year that the event has been held at the F&M Trolley Barn, and therefore thanks was shared to them for the venue, and to Pastor Mike Motley for running the sound and providing the pre-music and the blessing, as he thanked God for what we have and for giving strength to serve and providing Capstone with what it needs.

Capstone Recovery Center Co-Founder and Executive Director Miriam Ramirez was unable to be at the luncheon; however, she sent her love and thanks to all who were there and encouraged everyone to continue providing for the ministry.

Morgan shared that when Ramirez moved to Salisbury, “the Lord placed on her heart the mission for a faith-based transition program, and she answered the call along with some others.”

After the meal, several of the Capstone residents shared their testimonies, telling what God has done for them.

One began with a song and invited everyone to stand in a time of singing and worship. She then shared with the group about being in chains to different addictions until Jesus Christ changed her life. She was led to the faith-based program of Capstone and expressed her thanks for those at the center. She said that those chains no longer have a hold on her and that she is redeemed.

Prior to her presenting the door prizes, Resident Coordinator Dystanie Richard looked around the room and said she had been excited all morning and tearing up as well.

“This is beautiful,” she said, telling that God is the only one who could have shown her she needed to change and He is the only one who placed people like those there to supply what was needed for recovery.

“This is God coming together and changing lives and making miracles happen right before your eyes,” said Richard, and expressed thanks from the bottom of her heart to donors and prayer warriors.

When asked what she hoped people would take away with them when they heard these ladies speak, Barker said, with great emotion, “that they will understand what an important ministry it is.”