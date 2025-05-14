Incidents and felony arrests — May 14 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Salisbury Police reports

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Jake Alexander Boulevard South was reported at 1:20 May 12. Total estimated loss was $200.

• A larceny from a building on Long Meadow Drive reportedly occurred between 1:45 and 7:27 a.m. May 12. Total estimated loss was $500.

• An incident of shots fired on Dunham Avenue reportedly occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 1:03 p.m. May 12.

• Property damage from a hit and run on Peeler Road reportedly occurred between 5:10 and 5:22 p.m. May 12.

• An incident of shots fired on North Long Street reportedly occurred about 9 p.m. May 12.

• An assault on South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue reportedly occurred about 9 p.m. May 12.

• An incident of shooting into an occupied property on Lash Drive reportedly occurred about 12:45 a.m. May 13.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A theft of a motor vehicle from Martha Jane Road, Rockwell reportedly occurred between 9:31 p.m. May 10 and 9:31 p.m. May 11.

• Arneilus Kilwuan Corpening, 44, was charged May 11 with manufacturing a schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for controlled substance and injury to real property.