High school golf: Mustang, Falcon in 3A State Championships Published 4:29 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — East Rowan junior Brady McIntyre shot rounds of 78 and 74 in the 3A State Championships held on Monday and Tuesday at Gates Four Country Club.

Weather conditions were rough on Monday, but were more conducive to golf on Tuesday, and McIntyre turned in a solid, 2-over round.

McIntyre finished 31st out of 97 competitors.

West Rowan junior Sam Faulkner also was an individual qualifier for the state event.

Faulkner shot 81 in the first round. Second round score TBA.

Stuart Cramer shot 585 and won a playoff with (Fayetteville) Terry Sanford for its first team title.

South Piedmont Conference champ Lake Norman Charter was eighth.

The individual champ was East Lincoln sophomore Warren Stiglitz. He shot 6-under 138.

