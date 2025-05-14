High school golf: Mustang, Falcon in 3A State Championships

Published 4:29 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Post Sports

Brady McIntyre and East Rowan coach Shane Benfield.

 

 

Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — East Rowan junior Brady McIntyre shot rounds of 78 and 74 in the 3A State Championships held on Monday and Tuesday at Gates Four Country Club.

Weather conditions were rough on Monday, but were more conducive to golf on Tuesday, and McIntyre turned in a solid, 2-over round.

McIntyre finished 31st out of 97 competitors.

West Rowan junior Sam Faulkner also was an individual qualifier for the state event.

Faulkner shot 81 in the first round. Second round score TBA.

Stuart Cramer shot 585 and won a playoff with (Fayetteville) Terry Sanford for its first team title.

South Piedmont Conference champ Lake Norman Charter was eighth.

The individual champ was East Lincoln sophomore Warren Stiglitz. He shot 6-under 138.

West Rowan’s Samuel Faulkner.

 

More Sports

High school baseball: Mustangs home on Wednesday

College softball: Pfeiffer starts regional on Thursday

College baseball: Smith’s season broke school records

College baseball: Methodist in regional Friday

Print Article