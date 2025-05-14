College softball: Pfeiffer starts regional on Thursday Published 1:28 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Staff report

SALISBURY, Md. — Pfeiffer’s softball team starts regional play on Thursday.

Pfeiffer (35-7) is the No. 2 seed for a four-team pod that includes top-seeded host Salisbury, No. 3 Mount Union (Ohio) and No. 4 Westminster (Pa.).

Pfeiffer opens against Mount Union (27-12) at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Pfeiffer leadoff batter Landry Stewart is batting .504 and was USA South Player of the Year. She has scored 47 runs and has stolen 38 bases.