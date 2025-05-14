College men’s basketball: Dixon gets head coaching job Published 10:54 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Morehouse College Sports Information/Staff report

ATLANTA — Morehouse College has announced the hiring of Larry Dixon as the 14th head men’s basketball coach in program history, a milestone move that marks a significant new chapter for the Maroon Tigers.

Dixon starred at North Rowan High and played collegiately at Johnson C. Smith. He coached high school ball in North Carolina before moving into the college ranks.

The veteran coach brings over two decades of experience at the collegiate level and becomes the first head coach outside the Arthur McAfee coaching tree to lead the program since 1965.

“We are thrilled to welcome Coach Dixon to the Morehouse family,” said Morehouse AD Harold Ellis. “Larry is a championship coach, having coached on all collegiate levels, and he brings a wealth of experience, a proven commitment to student-athlete development, and a fresh perspective that aligns with our mission to achieve excellence both on and off the court.”

Dixon’s coaching experience includes stints as an assistant and associate head coach at multiple Division I programs, most recently serving on the coaching staff at North Carolina State. Other stops have included the University of South Florida, Georgia Southern, Winthrop University, East Carolina University, South Carolina State and St. Andrews College.

Known for his defensive acumen, strong recruiting ties throughout the Southeast, and a reputation for developing talent, Dixon has helped multiple programs achieve postseason success during his career. During his stops, Dixon has helped teams to three NCAA tournament berths (Final Four 2023-24, 2009-10, 2007-08), three conference tournament championships (ACC 2023-24, Big South 2009-10, 2007-08), and two regular season championships (Big South 2007-08, MEAC 2003-04).

Dixon becomes only the fifth person to coach Morehouse since the conclusion of World War II.

“I’m honored, humbled, and excited to join Morehouse College and lead one of the most historic and respected programs in HBCU basketball,” said Dixon. “This is a program with deep tradition and great potential. I’m excited to build on that legacy, connect with our alumni, and get to work with a group of young men who are striving for excellence. I am thankful to AD Ellis and President (Dr. David) Thomas for giving me this opportunity.”