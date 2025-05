College baseball: Smith’s season broke school records Published 12:48 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Staff report

EMORY, Va. — Emory & Henry senior third baseman Steven Smith (West Rowan) was named second team All-South Atlantic Conference.

He had one of the best offensive seasons in program history.

Smith, who batted .420, broke school season records for runs scored (53), hits (86) and doubles (22). He tied the record for RBIs (58). He hit 12 homers, one short of the program record.