College baseball: Methodist in regional Friday Published 12:36 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Staff report

FAYETTEVILLE — Jackson Deal and the Methodist University Monarchs baseball team will play in a four-team D3 regional in Ashland, Va., hosted by Randolph-Macon.

Deal (South Rowan) is the leadoff hitter for Methodist. He’s batting .346 with 54 runs and 31 RBIs.

Methodist (32-13) is seeded fourth and will play against the No. 1 seed State University of New York (Brockport) on Friday at 10 a.m.

Methodist has won its last five games and was the USA South champion. Also in the regional are No. 2 seed Randolph-Macon and No. 3 seed Messiah University from Pennsylvania.

The format is double elimination.