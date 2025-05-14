Arrest made in 2024 murder Published 3:43 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

SALISBURY — After nearly a year-long investigation, police have made an arrest in an Old Concord Road homicide from June of 2024.

On June 29, 2024, Salisbury police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Old Concord Road at 7:15 p.m. for a “found body.” On arrival, officers found 47-year-old Jason Ramon Ryals deceased.

Police described the death as suspicious, noting Ryals had injuries consistent with an assault, and even while waiting for the autopsy results, treated Ryals’ death as a homicide. And on Wednesday, Salisbury police detectives charged Donovan Allen Romanek, 32, with first-degree murder in the case.

Police engaged the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) in gathering evidence to get the warrant for Romanek, who was taken into custody by the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Cabarrus County Detention Center without bond.

“This was a difficult and tragic case, but our investigators remained focused and determined,” said Salisbury Police Chief Patrick “PJ” Smith. “I want to thank our officers and detectives, as well as the SBI, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rowan County District Attorney’s Office for their professionalism in bringing this case to resolution. Their work honors the memory of Mr. Ryals and brings a measure of justice to his loved ones.”

Police did not provide any information on what happened between the two men since the investigation remains open, and are continuing to gather information. Anyone with further information is asked to contact Lt. Casper at 704-638-5333 or submit tips anonymously to Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 866-639-5245.