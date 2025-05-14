Annual ceremony honors fallen law enforcement officers Published 12:10 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Elisabeth Strillacci

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Superior Court room was full Tuesday morning for the annual Peace Officer’s Memorial Ceremony remembering fallen officers and those who continue to serve.

Rockwell Police Chief Cody Trexler was master of ceremonies for the hourlong event that was held inside this year due to a threat of rain. The ceremony is usually held on the courthouse lawn at the memorial itself.

Trexler welcomed the crowd by asking them to reflect on the lives of “those that are willing to lay down their lives for others’ and the respect that can, or should, come with that.

“When you start to hear criticism of officers and the job they do, give law enforcement a voice,” he said. “Don’t allow this profession to be tarnished. What officers do every day is worthy of respect.”

“Because of their devotion and love and protection, we can live freely and safely,” added Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain Michael Taylor, who gave the invocation.

Salisbury Mayor Tamara Sheffield and new Rowan County Commissioner Daniel Lancaster each read proclamations from the council and commissioners respectively, designated this week as National Police Week. Police Memorial Day was created on Oct. 1, 1961, when President John F. Kennedy signed the bill designating May 15 as a day to honor peace officers. Kennedy signed the bill into law on Oct. 1, 1962. Police week each year is the calendar week in which May 15 falls.

In addition, Sheffield called on residents to “recognize and pay respects to the survivors of our fallen heroes.”

Lancaster encouraged the same, along with recognition and appreciation of “those who put themselves second, and run into danger every day for the people of Rowan County.”

N.C. Representative Dr. Grant Campbell, who represents both Rowan and Cabarrus counties, was the guest speaker. Campbell is a physician and a veteran who said his tours in Iraq and Afghanistan gave him a much greater appreciation for what law enforcement does for Americans here at home.

“We take safety for granted because we can, because of the work they do,” he said. People go to work, children go to school to be educated, they live safely in their homes, and all without much thought about their own safety.

“We rarely have to think about it, because of the men and women in uniform who work to keep us safe day in and day out,” he said. “Courage is not the absence of fear. Courage is doing it anyway. And every day, these men and women do it anyway.”

Lauren Kennedy from U.S. Senator Thom Tillis’ office had the privilege of reading the N.C. Roll Call of Honor, noting that supporting law enforcement is a priority for the senator. She was followed by Allen, who read the Rowan County Roll Call of Honor and the list of law enforcement officers “reverently remembered.”

China Grove police officer Andy Downs, who is also a local pastor, encouraged those who grieve the loss of an officer to channel that grief “into a mission to tell the stories of the fallen and their sacrifices,” in order to keep their memories, and the importance of what they gave their lives to, alive.

On the N.C. Roll Call of Honor are: Officer Michael Horan, End of Watch Dec. 23, 2024, Greensboro Police Department; Court Officer Charles James Lau, End of Watch Sept. 28, 2024, Macon County Sheriff’s Office; and Major Michelle Lynn Quintero, End of Watch Sept. 27 2024, Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

On the Rowan County Roll Call of Honor are: Deputy William “Billy” Marsh, End of Watch Oct. 10 2021, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office; Officer David Parde, End of Watch April 17, 2021, Lexington Police Department; First. Sgt. Timothy Lee Howell, End of Watch Jan. 7, 2021, NC Highway Patrol; Officer Jason Nicholas Shuping, End of Watch Dec. 16, 2020, Concord Police Department; Deputy Richard Allen Hilliard, End of Watch Oct. 17, 1999, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office; Officer Robert Young Clement, End of Watch June 3, 1999, Spencer Police Department; Deputy John Lester Beck, End of Watch Jan. 27, 1994, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office; Officer Roger Dale Carter, End of Watch Dec. 31, 1993, Kannapolis Police Department; Deputy B.P. Tutterow, End of Watch Oct. 29, 1992, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office; Deputy Rick Bauguess, End of Watch Nov. 1, 1988, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office; Deputy Danny Ray Griffin, End of Watch June 3, 1986, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office; Sheriff William Locke McKenzie, End of Watch June 3, 1931, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office; Sgt. Otis C. Gallimore, End of Watch June 3, 1930, Salisbury Police Department; Deputy Chief Linzy J. Yarbrough, End of Watch June 3, 1927, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office; Deputy Chief William J. Propst, End of Watch Nov. 17, 1922, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office; Special Officer Williamson Murray Linker, End of Watch Oct. 26, 1916, Salisbury Police Department; Officer William A. Monroe, End of Watch Feb. 13, 1909, Salisbury Police Department; and Deputy Henry C. Owen, End of Watch Feb. 20, 1895, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On the Rowan County Law Enforcement Officers “reverently remembered” list are: Officer Lucretia Trent-Wyatt, End of Watch Feb. 28, 2025, Salisbury Police Department; Deputy Mark Stephen Howell, End of Watch Feb. 14, 2025, Rowan County and Davie County Sheriff’s Offices; Deputy James Allen Rary, End of Watch Jan. 9, 2025, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office; Officer Paul Nathan Bennick, End of Watch Dec. 2, 2024, Kannapolis Police Department; Deputy Donald “Don” William Troutman, End of Watch Nov. 13, 2024, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office; Officer David “Davi” Howard Earnhardt Jr., End of Watch Oct. 25, 2024, Granite Quarry Police Department; and Officer David Eugene Eagle Sr., End of Watch June 18, 2024, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office/Salisbury Police Department.