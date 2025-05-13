The Carolina Artists to offer charcoal sketching display at May meeting Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Carolina Artists guild will be offering a charcoal display, showing the use of light form, at the monthly meeting on May 15 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (Faith Center 100 North Jackson St. entrance) in Salisbury. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available and guests are always welcome.

An interactive program will be offered where members will display artwork created in a result-oriented workshop in April with N.C. American impressionistic artist Craig Richards. The students created a series of charcoal drawings, beginning with shapes, a landscape and ending with a portrait.

Participants will be available to share what they learned about about values, composition and the importance of creating sketches in black and white to create better finished artwork.

Members will also learn about upcoming guild-sponsored events, a public member art display at Rowan Public Library in July, and the three day 38th Annual Art Expo in September.

The guild is launching a special program that invites art lovers to participate as an annual partner, supporter or sponsor. Perks and benefits will be discussed during the meeting, including member artwork and handcrafted Carolina Artist mugs by potter and Artist Joyce Darling of Darling Studio and Gallery in Landis. Guild supporters will be recognized throughout the year and at the Carolina Artists Art Expo.

Local artist Dr. Mary-Louise Hooper will be offering a watercolor classes starting in May at the Joyce Darling Gallery, 111 Central Avenue, Landis. Class space is limited. All skill levels welcome. For further information and to register email 111darlingarts@gmail.com or text Hooper at 717-659-0146.

The guild offers monthly free interactive mini workshops, classes, guest artist workshops, community events and shows throughout the year.

Artists, photographers and art lovers are encouraged to attend monthly meetings.

For further information on The Carolina Artists, membership, meetings, classes and workshops, sponsorships etc. contact Cherrathee Hager at 704-490-2001 or go to www.thecarolinaartists.org.