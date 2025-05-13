UPDATE: Juvenile in custody in Tabernacle Street shooting Published 5:52 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

SALISBURY — A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest on Tabernacle Street shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Salisbury police, and a 14-year-old juvenile is in custody in the incident.

The victim, whom police are not identifying pending appropriate family notification according to the press release, has been airlifted to Atrium Health Presbyterian Charlotte and is in critical condition.

The juvenile has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon. Due to the suspect’s age, no additional identifying information will be released.

Initial reports said officers were called about 4:45 p.m. to the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street near Forney Street for the shooting. The Salisbury Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID) immediately began collecting evidence and talking to any witnesses.

Police said the victim was conscious and alert at the scene before being taken to an area hospital by ambulance but his condition worsened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Salisbury police at 704-638-5333 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.