Sheriff’s office runs joint project with other agencies across Rowan Published 12:06 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

During the week of May 6, a number of residents noticed police officials from other agencies making traffic stops throughout Salisbury and on Interstate 85, the action of a joint project between the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and several other police agencies.

Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen said the project ran from May 6-9 and was intended to target areas of high gun violence as well as drugs and human trafficking.

“The goal wasn’t so much to issue tickets as it was to be visible,” said Allen. “The purpose was to pull over anyone for any violations at all. We want people who carry guns to understand we are watching, and they are going to get stopped, so these are not the streets to drive around with guns in your car.”

The collaboration included Rowan County deputies along with the Iredell, Davidson and Davie County sheriff’s offices and the North Carolina Highway Patrol, and Allen said deputies from his department will, in turn, be going to those areas to help with targeted action as well.

“This is about pooling resources,” Allen said. “I can’t put 30 deputies out there to flood an area, but when we come together, we can.”

Such projects take a lot of agreement between leadership, but Allen said the North Carolina Sheriffs Association has given sheriffs from counties across the state an opportunity to build relationships.

“Not only are projects like this beneficial for Rowan County, and for the other counties as we move forward, but it builds bonds between the departments,” said Allen. Members of specialized teams within each department, along with a number of K9 officers, were deployed during the three-day targeted event.

Allen said residents should expect to see more actions involving other departments from time to time as the county and city work “to reduce gun violence.” In addition, he said drug and human trafficking are targets for deputies, particularly on the highway.

“We’re not picking out any particular person to target,” insisted Allen. “We’re pulling anyone and everyone over if they have a violation. That’s the best way to be proactive, to try to get ahead, is to send the clear message that we won’t tolerate this kind of behavior.”

The activity was noted on social media, with some wondering why other agencies were pulling over vehicles outside of their own jurisdiction, but Allen explained that this was essentially a mutual aid agreement, and that when other departments are inside Rowan County, they are acting under the aegis of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.