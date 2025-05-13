NFL: Walker signs rookie contract

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Jalon Walker (Salisbury), the 15th pick in the recent NFL draft, signed his rookie contract with the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

The 21-year-old, 243-pound edge rusher/linebacker, an All-America at Georgia and the Butkus Award winner, put his signature on the dotted line as the Falcons began a three-day rookie minicamp at their practice facility.

Walker’s deal was estimated at $20.56 million in total value, starting at $3.74 million in 2025 and rising to $6.54 million in 2028.