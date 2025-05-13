NFL: Biggers signs rookie contract
Staff report
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Georgia Tech graduate Zeek Biggers (West Rowan) has signed a rookie contract.
The 6-foot-6, 21-year-old defensive lineman was a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the recent NFL draft.
The total value of Biggers’ four-year deal is estimated at $4,301,672.
In addition to a $25,000 signing bonus, his base salary in 2025 would be $840,000, rising to $1.235 million in 2028.
He is guaranteed $101,672.
The bigger numbers will be contingent on making the team.