NFL: Biggers signs rookie contract Published 7:36 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Staff report

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Georgia Tech graduate Zeek Biggers (West Rowan) has signed a rookie contract.

The 6-foot-6, 21-year-old defensive lineman was a seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in the recent NFL draft.

The total value of Biggers’ four-year deal is estimated at $4,301,672.

In addition to a $25,000 signing bonus, his base salary in 2025 would be $840,000, rising to $1.235 million in 2028.

He is guaranteed $101,672.

The bigger numbers will be contingent on making the team.