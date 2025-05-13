New special deputy sworn in at sheriff’s office Published 12:07 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

SALISBURY — For years, Caleb Brown has asked his mother, Woody Brown, to buy him a police uniform costume for Halloween because of his love for law enforcement, but the costumes are designed for children, and Caleb is a high school junior.

So, Woody reached out to Caleb’s art teacher at North Hills School, Michelle Allen, who also happens to be married to Rowan County Sheriff Travis Allen.

“I asked her if they ever had any old or surplus uniforms that I might be able to buy that he could wear for Halloween,” said Woody. “She didn’t think so, but she said let her see what she could do.”

Early Monday morning, that request was met when Sheriff Allen swore Caleb in as an honorary deputy in the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

“He apparently has always loved law enforcement, so we thought it would be appropriate to swear him in,” said Allen, smiling. “And I have to say, it was wonderful. He was so excited, and in this job, that so often is heavy and serious, it was really a pleasure to have a moment of light and of joy.” It took him back to the early days of his own career, he said, and “reminded me of the joy and excitement and privilege of doing this job.”

As for Caleb, when he walked in to the department and “he saw all those deputies lined up, he just started fist bumping them all the way down,” said Woody. “He was just beyond excited.”

Caleb was not the only one sworn in Monday morning, said Allen. Detention Officer Stephanie Mishak and Deputy Connor Medeiros were also sworn in as new members of the department, and both were delighted to have their photo taken with Caleb.

Caleb was wearing the shirt Allen sent with Michelle to the school on Friday, May 9, and according to his mom, he’d been wearing it most of the weekend.

“He came home from school with it and it was all I could do to get him to take it off to wash it,” she said. “I was afraid it might get a stain on it, but we got through.” it was washed Sunday night and ready for Monday’s ceremony.

Caleb’s mom, Woody, was joined by his dad, Tim, and his grandmother, Judy Boozer, who drove 150 miles up from South Carolina for the swearing-in ceremony.

“His grandmother was so proud of him — we all are,” said Woody.

Caleb is a Trisomy 21 overcomer, explained Woody, and after the ceremony, she wondered about how interacting with her son, or others who communicate the way he does, might benefit deputies and police officers.

There have been times that she knows, she said, that things have not gone particularly well if someone can’t communicate with an officer, or can’t explain that there might be an unseen issue, She wishes officers would “just do a car ride with someone like Caleb, so they could understand that not everyone is the same.”

It’s something she plans to talk with Allen about, but in the meantime, she now has a young man who is ready to hit the road on patrol.

“He’s already asking about another ride in the sheriff’s car,” she said.