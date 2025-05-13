Incidents and felony arrests — May 13 Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• An incident of littering on southbound I-85 in front of a law enforcement official reportedly occurred at 2:52 a.m. May 8.

• A motor vehicle theft from Forsaken Drive, China Grove was reported at 3:50 p.m. May 9.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Corporate Center Drive reportedly occurred between midnight and 9 a.m. May 7 and was reported May 9.

• A report of shots fired into an occupied dwelling on Cemetery Circle reportedly occurred at 8:18 p.m. May 10.

• An assault on Clearbrook Drive reportedly occurred between 12:30 and 1 a.m. May 3 and was reported May 10.

• Jonathan Lamont Murray, 37, was charged May 8 with possession with intent to manufacture sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance.

• Pierre Joseph Browning, 24, was charged May 9 with breaking and entering a law enforcement vehicle, three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, breaking and entering a motor vehicle with theft, felony conspiracy and misdemeanor larceny.

Salisbury Police reports

• A report of forgery/fraudulent activity on Jake Alexander Boulevard West was made at 1:29 p.m. May 9.

• A larceny on Statesville Boulevard reportedly occurred between 4 p.m. May 5 and 4:37 p.m. May 9. Total estimated loss was $600.

• A larceny involving pocket picking on South Arlington Street reportedly occurred about 4:35 p.m. May 9. Total estimated loss was $600.

• An assault on East Innes Street reportedly occurred at 9:50 p.m. May 9.

• A larceny of a motor vehicle from West 11th Street reportedly occurred between 9 p.m. May 9 and 1:20 a.m. May 10. Total estimated loss was $346.

• A larceny from South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue reportedly occurred between 9 a.m. May 4 and 9:11 a.m. May 10. Total estimated loss was $125.

• An incident of property damage on North Fulton Street reportedly occurred about 9:30 a.m. May 10.

• An assault on North Main Street reportedly occurred about noon May 10.

• A larceny from West Bank Street reportedly occurred about 4 p.m. May 10. Total estimated loss was $500.

• An assault on Clancy Street reportedly occurred about 9 p.m. May 10.

• An assault on South Lee Street reportedly occurred about 9:10 p.m. May 10.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Crane Creek Road reportedly occurred about 2:30 a.m. May 11. Total estimated loss was $890.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Wesley Drive reportedly occurred between 3 and 3:46 a.m. May 11. Total estimated loss was $4,686.

• A larceny from North Ellis Street reportedly occurred about 4:35 p.m. May 11. Total estimated loss was $200.

• A larceny from a motor vehicle on Jake Alexander Boulevard South reportedly occurred at 1:20 a.m. May 12. Total estimated loss was $200.

• Isaiah Noel Clay, 22, was charged May 9 with forgery of checks on a felony warrant.

• Jalen Malike Moss, 22, was charged May 9 with felony aiding and abetting..

• Demarcus Isaiah Allen, 28, was charged May 9 with felony violation of probation.