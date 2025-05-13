Highlighting local talent is a goal of Spring Sing and Education Expo Published 12:10 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

(A previous version of this story referred to The Stokes as The Strokes.)

SALISBURY — The sounds of spring and the music and voices from the spring sing could be heard during this outdoor event on Saturday.

The Spring Sing and Education Expo, which was held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rowan Public Library Headquarters at 201 W. Fisher St., Salisbury, was “the first attempt at putting on a singer-songwriter and music education expo,” said David Lamanno, who serves as a reference librarian and organizer of this event.

He said that they were “real excited to see what kind of turnout” they would have, noting that the weather had cooperated and they were thankful for that and by 2:30 p.m. he said, “the performers have been just excellent.”

One of the groups, the West Rowan Elementary School Ukelele Club, had drawn a great crowd and he added that they had had a “very receptive audience that has shown up and the musicians have been happy. They loved playing out here on the lawn under the oak trees. So it has been a great afternoon.”

A musician himself, Lamanno said he has written some music and would be kicking things off at the event, serving as the opening act and performing some of his original pieces on his metal body resonating guitar and harmonica.

Following Lamanno, The Old Rockers were on the schedule to perform at 11:30 a.m. Consisting of Richard Rathmell, Orland Carra and Rexx Rexrode, the group has been performing together for a couple of years, said Rathmell.

While Rexrode was unable to be at the event, Rathmell played his dobro, which is a resophonic guitar, and a flattop guitar and Carra played his guitar and the two sang during the morning. Carra is the primary songwriter, said Rathmell, but noted that Rode also writes music.

Being able to be at this first event was “an opportunity to get out and play,” said Rathmell, and while he says they are very much amateurs, they are pretty good, he thought.

Carra, who is also a published author and artist, said he loves being at the library anytime, and “I think music is the universal language.”

Others on the music lineup for the day were Kristen Anderson, a member of The Stokes, who was described in a release as a soulful artist; Daniel Arthur Gurley, whose sound blends blues, folk, soul and funk, it was also noted; Calista Jade, a rising folk artist, who was described as a gifted lyricist and guitarist; a long-time music scene participant Sue McHugh; Courtney Puckett, a versatile multi-instrumentalist; the West Rowan Elementary School Ukelele Club; and CJ Peters, who, the release said, “excites crowds with his engaging shows and hosts ‘Farmers Market Musicians.’”

Beverly McCraw, who is the librarian at the Spencer Library and plans multiple events including one coming up on June 7, a big summer reading kick off called “Adventures Around the World, featuring different musicians. She said she is always scouting for talent and “came to see if there were groups that might fit into our theme.”

Lamanno said the event had a combined goal, and one was they wanted to “highlight some of our local talent that we have here. We’ve got an amazing group of Rowan County singer-songwriters.”

Being a musician, he said he had met some over the years and he “thought it would be a great idea to highlight them.”

And the second goal, he noted, was to partner with some nonprofits that have a musical element and bring people together for aa time of music. Unfortunately on this particular date the organizations were unable to attend.

Doing this spring sing on an annual basis “would be ideal” and is something Lamanno said he “certainly would advocate to do it again” and he added that he believed “all the participants involved would be up for that too.”