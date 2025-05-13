High school girls soccer: Rowan season ends with first-round losses Published 11:51 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

From staff reports

Monday and Tuesday games …

South Rowan, Carson and Salisbury lost in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Raiders and Cougars lost on the road on Monday. Adter a Monday postponed Salisbury lost Tuesday’s “home” game that was played at Concord due to muddy field conditions at Ludwig Stadium.

East Gaston 4, Salisbury 1

CONCORD — In the 2A playoffs, Salisbury led 1-0 against the visitors from Mount Holly on an early goal by Maddie Crabb.

East Gaston, seeded 18th, scored to level the match at halftime.

Then East Gaston (11-6-2) took control in the second half against the 15th-seeded Hornets, who finished 15-4-1.

The Hornets got excellent play from Lola Koontz, but saw the careers of seniors Addie Griffith, Audrey Urbina, Danna Nunez Sanchez and Mariana Zapata come to an end.

Salisbury had another good season under the direction of coach Matt Parrish, finishing second in the Central Carolina Conference behind a strong West Davidson squad.

•••

DENVER — Third-seeded East Lincoln overpowered Carson 9-0 in a 3A matchup.

Piper Rasmussen had a hat trick for the Mustangs (20-2-3).

Seeded 30th, Carson (10-11-2) got a great senior season from Allie Martin, who had 19 goals and 11 assists.

•••

WINSTON-SALEM — South Rowan trailed Oak Grove 4-0 at halftime and the Grizzlies went on to post a 9-0 win in the 3A playoffs.

Margo Maples made 19 saves for the Raiders (11-9), but seventh-seeded Oak Grove (13-7-2) had a lot of shots on goal.

South was the 26th seed.

Freshman Avery Rawlings scored 11 goal for the Raiders.