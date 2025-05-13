High school boys golf: Hornets win state title Published 8:55 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

PINEHURST — Salisbury’s boys golf team came from behind on Tuesday and won the program’s seventh state championship.

The Hornets won back-to-back in 2011 and 2012. They won four state championships in the 1990s, all at Finley Golf Course in Chapel Hill.

It was a three-team struggle for the 2A title at Pinehurst No. 6. Salisbury’s two-day total was 627. First-day leader Pine Lake Prep finished one shot back at 628. Defending champ Seaforth shot 629.

The Hornets, coached by Josh Brincefield, finished sixth in 2A in 2023 and were third last season.

Salisbury shot 323 (top four scores) on a brutal-weather Monday and was in third place, seven shots off the pace.

The Hornets caught up at the turn in Tuesday’s second round, then slipped five behind Pine Lake Prep, and then surged again.

The Hornets shot 305 on Tuesday.

Juniors John McCoy (76-74 — 150) and Sam Goodman (78-72 — 150) were part of a tie for sixth on the individual leaderboard and led the Hornets.

Seniors Bo Brincefield (83-80 — 163) and Warren Fesperman (86-78 — 164) had the other counting scores.

Senior Jackson Sparger, Salisbury’s No. 2 seed, struggled to a 92 on Monday, but came back with an 80 on Tuesday. Reseeded to the No. 5 seed for Tuesday’s round, Sparger was first off the tee, and got Salisbury off to a strong start.

Jacob Trainor, a Salisbury senior, received a sportsmanship award. He was an all-conference and all-county player.

West Wilkes sophomore Slater Meade shot 70-66 — 136 to take the individual championship. East Surry junior Pennson Badgett was second at 71-71 — 142.

