Hats off to literacy! Rowan County celebrates Derby Day with style, generosity and growing community support Published 12:04 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Submitted by Rowan County Literacy Council

The energy was electric, the hats were spectacular and the spirit of giving was in full swing at the 6th Annual Kentucky Derby Party with Hat-i-tude. Hosted by the dynamic duo, Lane and Jonathan Wallace, the event on Saturday drew a dazzling crowd of 150 guests, each more fabulously dressed and hatted than the last. This wasn’t just a party; it was a powerful gathering of Rowan County Literacy Council (RCLC) supporters coming together for a fantastic cause.

The afternoon was a vibrant tapestry of live music that had toes tapping, the thrilling excitement of the Kentucky Derby unfolding on screen, and engaging ways to contribute to a vital community need. Guests enthusiastically participated in a bourbon pull and a blind draw, adding a playful element to the fundraising efforts. Of course, the “Hat-i-tude” contest was a highlight, showcasing the incredible creativity and flair of Rowan County’s millinery enthusiasts.

Beyond the fun and fanfare, the heart of the event beat for a crucial cause: to raise awareness for the tremendous need for literacy in our community. The Rowan County Literacy Council is a beacon of hope, and its impact is undeniable. In 2024 alone, it served 178 students who received a remarkable 2,795.75 hours of crucial tutoring. These efforts empowered students to achieve significant milestones, such as obtaining their GED, confidently entering community college classes, securing meaningful employment, understanding vital medical information from their doctors, feeling comfortable communicating with their children’s teachers, discovering the joy of reading, and even realizing the dream of obtaining citizenship.

And the momentum continues. Current data indicates that the Rowan County Literacy Council is on track to surpass these impressive 2024 statistics, further expanding their reach and impact in 2025.

“This year’s derby fundraiser was a powerful reflection of the growing momentum behind our mission,” said RCLC Board President Allison Doby. “Each hat, ticket and donation represents a step toward greater opportunity. At the Rowan County Literacy Council, we’re not just improving reading skills — we’re unlocking potential and building a stronger, more connected community.”

This year’s event saw a remarkable increase in community backing, with generous sponsorships from Wallace and Graham, Lane and Jonathan Wallace, Missie and Greg Alcorn, John A. Basinger Attorney at Law, Catawba College, Digna Freirich, KMD Construction, Susie and Carl Ritchie, Daniel Wallace, Vickie and Victor Wallace, Elizabeth Woods, and an additional 24 community supporters. This surge in both sponsor and guest support clearly demonstrates the growing understanding within our community of how access to reading, writing and effective communication unlocks tremendous and life-changing opportunities for individuals and the community as a whole.

“We are deeply grateful for the incredible dedication of our tutors and the generous support of our sponsors. Their commitment has made a lasting impact on our students’ lives and helped make this year’s derby a true celebration of community and opportunity,” said RCLC Executive Director Christina Rary.

Exciting new partnerships are blossoming, with the literacy council continuing its valuable work alongside Communities in Schools to meet the reading needs of youth members, while also joining forces with the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center and the Community Care Clinic. These collaborations will not only help recruit and train more dedicated tutors but also provide convenient locations for literacy tutoring to take place. While the commitment of long-term tutors is a testament to the program’s impact, the growing and diversifying populations within Rowan-Salisbury mean the demand for literacy support remains high.

The funds raised at the derby party are crucial, directly supporting the purchase of essential testing materials and student workbooks. They also contribute to the salary of the program coordinator, the linchpin who expertly recruits and trains volunteers and matches students with their ideal tutors.

The Rowan County Literacy Council and their generous sponsors extend a heartfelt invitation to the entire community to consider how they can get involved. Inspired by the powerful motto, “each one teach one,” the derby celebration served as a vibrant reminder that it takes a collective community effort to uplift youth and adults striving to improve their reading, writing, and overall capacity to engage fully in our community.

Currently, a waitlist of 40 individuals underscores the urgent need for more literacy support. To learn more about the impactful work of the Rowan County Literacy Council and discover how you can contribute your time or resources, go to www.rcliteracy.org or call 704-216-8266.