China Grove races Friday evening bring out a crowd Published 12:07 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

1 of 3

CHINA GROVE — Friday evening in China Grove was all about change. By 6 p.m., Main Street from Ross Street to Kimball Road was closed in expectation of more than 330 runners taking to the street. By 7:15 p.m., a pleasantly cool evening had settled in as a group of toddlers kicked off the events of the China Grove Main Street Challenge with their bedlam “out and back” sprint of 200 yards.

The races, usually held early in June, had a new Friday before Mother’s Day date as part of the changes that the new owner of the event put in place. Now in its 27th year, the Main Street Challenge was first conceived by Ricky and Edie Smith, owners of Sidekick Karate in China Grove, since both were regular runners. The first race was 1998 and in 2001, the South Rowan YMCA took over the event and kept it through last year with one year skipped for COVID. The town of China Grove now owns the event which got off to a great start on Friday evening. A new 8 p.m. start time was also well received.

Edie Smith said, “We patterned the 5K Challenge after the Maggie Valley, NC 8K race. Another small town, a night race and the goal was to involve the community while encouraging an interest in fitness by walking and running. We got married after the first one!”

Mayor Rodney Phillips added, “The Main Street Challenge is the perfect partner for the town of China Grove. A healthy community that has access to events that promote exercise and fitness is one of our top priorities. In addition, it is important to provide events where all family members can participate, and that build a strong family unit. Families in our town want activities that support social interaction with friends, neighbors and others in town, and with people from out of town. And finally, the event brings to China Grove almost a thousand people who can experience the many shops, restaurants, parks and other offerings our great little town provides.”

China Grove Parks and Recreation Director Jill Sellers became first time race planner for the 2025 Main Street Challenge and said, “This year marked the first time the town of China Grove organized the Main Street Challenge, and I’m incredibly proud of how it came together while capturing the spirit, energy and tradition of this long-standing community race. With over 330 runners, the event was a wonderful celebration of our town. Seeing families, seasoned runners and first-timers all out on the course was truly special. We’re so grateful to everyone who participated, volunteered and cheered the participants on.”

Another boost to the evening race excitement occurred in this signature Main Street Challenge 5K, already listed as the fastest 5K course in North Carolina after Donnie Cowart set the state record here in 2023. Homegrown brothers and former residents Jonathan and Matthew Martin thrilled the rows of lawn chair spectators with a fast finish. Jonathan, now of Matthews, took the win in 14 minutes, 48 minutes and 5 seconds, a sizzling 4:46 minutes per mile average. Charlotte resident Matthew took second in 14:52.39. Chris Raulli of Davidson got third in 15:53.23.

“This is a race that we always enjoy coming back to. Matthew and I usually work off each other when racing and that again was the case here,” Jonathan Martin said. “It always helps having someone to share the lead with. One of my favorite parts of this race is receiving encouragement from the other participants after the turnaround. This always gives me a little extra motivation.”

Matthew Martin added, “We always love coming home to China Grove to run the 5K. It’s a very special race to us. Friday night we worked really well together. I led us out and helped with the first half of the race. And Jonathan led us home with a great second half push. I’m thankful that we’ve both had the opportunity to win the race over the past couple of years.

Former Northwest Cabarrus High School standout and Concord resident Gatsby Goode won the women’s 5K with a time of 18:49.18. Second was former Pfeiffer runner and Kannapolis resident Madison Lowery with a time of 19:29.33 with Lindsay Harroff of Mooresville taking third in 20:41.90.

“Since being in college, I’ve shifted my focus to longer distances, specifically half marathons,” Goode said. “Heading into this race I knew it would be a fast course, but I was unsure of how my body would react to the quick pace compared to my slower half marathon races. I was fortunate to get the win in a great race!”

Olivia Morales, 10, took a photo finish win in the half-mile fun run with a time of 3 minutes and 28 seconds over 8-year-old Caleb Kiker with the same time of 0:03:28. Eight-year-old Avery Walker took third in 3:38. There were 27 finishers in the fun run.

Complete results are posted at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org