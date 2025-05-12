High school track and field: North’s Feamster, Carpenter, Clemons regional champs Published 4:50 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Staff report

DANBURY —North Rowan’s Ty’Tiana Clemons swept the hurdling events in Saturday’s 1A Midwest Regional hosted by North Stokes.

Clemons ran 16.62 in the 100 hurdles and 49.81 in the 300 hurdles.

Top-four finishers qualified for the 1A State Championships.

North’s Krisstyle Stockton was fourth in the shot put.

North’s 4×100 relay team of Amiyah Stevenson, Ky’mani Davidson, Allanah McArthur and Clemons finished fourth.

McArthur also got points for sixth in the shot put.

North had 33 points and tied for eighth.

Union Academy won the girls championship

•••

North Rowan’s boys tied for eighth with 38 points in a 10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring system.

North had two regional champs. Zy’Quize Carpenter won the triple jump with a PR (44 feet, 9 inches). KaMahri Feamster won the shot put with a PR (52 feet, 1/2 inch).

North’s 4×400 unit of Emanuel Ellis, Nicholas Morrow, Zyalan Simmon and Derrek Edwards placed fourth to qualify for state

Myles Witherspoon was fifth in the high jump and 110 hurdles.

Jeremiah Alford scored with sixth in the discus, while Brenden Ellis earned a point for eighth.

Simmon was eighth in the long jump.

Elkin was the regional champ.