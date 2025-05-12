High school track and field: Hornet boys strong in regional Published 5:52 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Staff report

HIGH POINT — Salisbury’s boys contended for the 2A Midwest Regional track and field championship on Saturday at the High Point Athletic Complex.

The Hornets finished fourth with 66 points. Mount Pleasant won with 71.5 points. West Stanly and host TW Andrews scored 67.

Top-four finishers qualified for the 2A state event in Greensboro.

Jordan Waller was an individual regional champ for the Hornets, winning the 400 meters in 48.81 seconds.

Samuel Fatovic (2:01.37) and Finnegan Avery (2:02.95) went 2-3 in the 800 meters for 14 points.

Salisbury scored in all four relays and qualified for state in three.

The 4×800 team of Finnegan Avery, Jeremiah Davidson, Austin Massaquoi and Samuel Fatovic won in 8:20.

The 4×400 team of Davidson, Avery, Waller and Elijah Esare was third; the 4×200 team of Waller, Qua’Zair Delee, Christian McNeely and Jaylyn Smith was third, and the 4×100 team got points for fifth.

David Shankle was a state qualifier with third in the triple jump (43-3).

Waller and McNeely were fifth and sixth to score in the 200. Davidson was sixth in the 400.

•••

Salisbury’s girls had a state qualifier in Kimora Chawlk, who cleared 5 feet for third in the high jump.

Shekiya Woodruff got points for three events. She was sixth in the 100, seventh in the 200 and eighth in the long jump.