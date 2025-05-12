High school track and field: Gillis, Featherstone, Julian regional champs Published 6:49 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Staff report

CONCORD — Carson junior Eric Gillis ran 9:18 in the 3200 to win the 3A Midwest Regional championship.

The regional was held at Robinson on Saturday. Top-four finishers qualified for the 3A state event in Greensboro.

Jorge-Clemente Garcia was fifth in the 3200 and accounted for the remaining four of Carson’s 14 points.

•••

West Rowan had two state qualifiers in the jumps, as Dillon Smith (21-5) took third in the long jump, and Kendrick Cornelius (44-8) was fourth in the triple jump.

West also qualified the fourth-place 4×800 team of Jayden Romero, Jaden Still, Luke Henson and Jonathan Medina. They ran 8:30.

Cameron Young got one point for eighth in the discus. The Falcons scored 17 points.

•••

East Rowan scored five points. Oliver Shank tied for fifth in the pole vault, while Joshua Carlton tied for seventh in the high jump.

South Rowan did not score.

Dudley won the meet with 116 points. Lake Norman Charter was second.

•••

Dudley also won the girls meet.

South Rowan and West Rowan tied for seventh with 32 points. East Rowan had 31. Carson scored 14.

Kara Crotts led Carson. She was second in the 3200 (11:59) to qualify for state.

Cadi Joyner tied for fifth in the high jump. Rylee Hedrick got a point for eighth in the triple jump.

•••

Jayden Carter was a state qualifier in two jumps to lead West. She was second in the triple jump with 35-9 and third in the high jump (5-0).

Skyy Ruben was second in the discus (118-3) and got two points for seventh in the shot put.

Lylah Dennis was second in the 800 (2:21).

•••

Freshman Hope Julian had a spectacular meet for South Rowan winning the 1600 (5:17) and the 3200 (11:09).

Julian also ran on the 4×800 team that qualified for state with a fourth-place finish. That relay unit also included Makenna Barham, Madalynn Gulledge and Gracie Hinson.

South got more points from Gulledge’s fifth in the 1600 and from Hinson’s sixth in the 3200.

•••

East Rowan’s Sadie Featherstone was regional champion in the 300 hurdles in 43.91 seconds.

Miley Carrico was also a state qualifier in that event as she ran 46.78 for fourth.

They were East’s only state qualifiers, although the Mustangs pieced together a lot of points.

The 4×400 relay team of Maddie Carrico, Iyanna Lynch Berry, Kayla Wagoner and Featherstone was fifth.

Featherstone had a sixth in the 100 hurdles, while Miley Carrico was eighth.

Lynch Berry had a sixth in the triple jump and a seventh in the 800.

The 4×800 team of Wagoner, Lynch Berry, Bella German and Avery Doty was seventh.

The 4×100 team of Kaylee Ridgdon, Savannah Wise, Lelu Hill and Miley Carrico was eighth.