High school basketball: No more ‘interim’ for Pauley Published 8:26 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Staff report

South Rowan announced recently that Justin Pauley is no longer the interim head boys basketball coach.

He is now the official coach of the Raiders. No more interim.

South will be classified as a 4A team next fall, playing in a split eight-team South Piedmont Conference that will be mostly 5A schools.

The league will no longer include Central Cabarrus and Lake Norman Charter, but will be adding Salisbury to South Rowan, West Rowan, Carson, East Rowan, Concord, Northwest Cabarrus and Robinson.