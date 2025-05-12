High school baseball: Falcons end season Published 1:45 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Staff report

ASHEVILLE — AC Reynolds scored in the bottom of the eighth and beat West Rowan 3-2 in Friday’s second-round playoff game in the 3A West bracket.

The 11th-seeded Falcons (24-5) scored in the first inning, but the sixth-seeded Rockets scored two in the second inning. It stayed 2-1 until the seventh.

Brant Graham had a strong start on the mound for the Falcons, but got no decision. He was relieved by Cole Blevins in the sixth.

West tied the game at 2-all in the seventh when Brice Knox singled, stole second and scored on a clutch hit by Gaige Scruggs.

West held the Rockets in the seventh, but the Falcons couldn’t score in the top of the eighth and AC Reynolds walked it off in the bottom of the inning.

AC Reynolds will face Tuscola next.

West closed a stellar season with a South Piedmont Conference co-championship and a tournament championship.

Coach Seth Graham and most of the team will move on now to Rowan County American Legion baseball.