College baseball: Surry headed to World Series Published 2:02 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Staff report

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Surry Community College’s baseball team is headed to the National Junior College D3 World Series.

Surry has a host of players from Rowan and Cabarrus. The first three hitters in the lineup are former West Rowan and Rowan American Legion players Zach McNeely, Luke Graham and Elijah Palmer, the Region 10 Player of the Year.

Surry won the conference tournament with 8-7 and 13-9 wins against Caldwell Tech.

Emory Taylor (Carson) had the game-winning hit in the 8-7 game. He drove in three runs.

Caldwell’s All-Region ace Daxton Savage (Carson) pitched five innings and didn’t get a decision.

In the 13-9 game, Palmer and McNeely had three RBIs each. Graham and Jaden Johnson (A.L. Brown) had two.

JD James (South Rowan) had two RBIs for Caldwell.

The World Series is being played in Auburn, N.Y. and starts on May 24.