College baseball: Indians roll into regional Published 2:19 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Staff report

ASHEBORO — Catawba’s fourth-ranked baseball team battered Lenoir-Rhyne 10-3 and 10-4 over the weekend to win the South Atlantic Conference Tournament.

Cole Hales (Carson) hit a two-run homer early in the first game and the Indians led all the way. Sam Hunter and Dylan Driver (Carson) had three hits each. Tournament MVP Payne Stolsworth (West Rowan) got the job done on the mound and is 11-2.

In the second game. Casey Gouge (West Rowan) was the winning pitcher and is 6-2.

Driver and Hunter Atkins had three hits. Ty Hubbard (South Rowan) scored three runs. Sean Shelly homered.

Joining Stolsworth on the All-SAC Tournament team were Driver, James Dunlap, Hunter, Hales, Atkins and Nathan Chrismon (South Rowan).

The Southeast Regional has the same format as the SAC Tournament.

Top-seeded Catawba has won 12 in a row and will be the host for a four-team pod that also includes eighth-seeded Lander, fourth-seeded Young Harris and fifth-seeded North Greenville.

Second-seeded Belmont Abbey will host a four-team pod that includes third-seeded Lenoir-Rhyne, among others.

Catawba will play Lander at Newman Park on Thursday at 3 p.m.