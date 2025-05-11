Swanee Theatre in Kannapolis announces May lineup Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

Staff reports

KANNAPOLIS — Spring is here and The Swanee Theatre in Kannapolis has a lineup of concerts and events to help get you out and about as the weather warms up. The wide variety of performances and affordable tickets ensure there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets for all events may be purchased at swaneetheatre.com/tickets.

For additional shows, be sure to follow The Swanee Theatre on social media and sign up for the free email newsletter to be notified when tickets go on sale. Ticket prices vary; however most start at $20.

All concerts begin at 8 p.m. and are for those 18 and older. Those younger than 18 will be permitted with legal guardian, unless otherwise noted.

Events are as follows:

The Dolly Show: Dolly Parton Tribute on May 15

Join in for a night of fun and music from That Dolly Show. It features the music, sounds and looks of Dolly Parton.

Australian born Kelly O’Brien, who first began singing country music at 14, has been entertaining professionally for more than 25 years.

Two years later, she was crowned South Australian Country Vocalist of the Year and Best New Talent at the famous pan-Australian Gympie Muster Country Festival, securing her first recording contract. O’Brien has been crowned the UK’s best Dolly tribute act, as voted by the Agent’s Association of Great Britain, four times running.

Legacy: Motown Revue on May 17

Since touring with Bill Pinckney’s Original Drifters, as music director and pianist, band leader Stan Stigall has dreamed of starting a tribute to the legendary groups that he grew up listening to! Since the passing of his friend, Bill Pinckney, this desire has grown stronger…thus the inception of The Legacy.

Paying homage to the music that molded multiple generations and gave Detroit a claim to fame other than cars, The Legacy takes you back to the days of The Temptations, The Four Tops, The Drifters, The Jacksons, Earth Wind & Fire and many more legendary icons. Featuring performers that dance and sing, plus a six-piece horn band, you will be transported back in time to one of the most influential periods in American musical history.

Josh Sanders on May 24

Kannapolis native Josh Sanders is ready to rock the Swanee Theatre. The 2024 runner-up on ”The Voice, Sanders brings a great lineup of original music to his hometown.

Black Pearl – Yacht Rock on May 30

Let’s Party…Pirate Style! Join for this fun yacht rock inspired night and hear your favorite songs from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and beyond.

Black Pearl has truly captured “Lightning in a Bottle,” playing a huge variety of music so there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Bayou County: CCR & John Fogerty Tribute on May 31

Join Bayou County on a musical journey celebrating the timeless hits of Creedence Clearwater Revival.

Since 2018, this talented tribute band has been captivating audiences across North America with their faithful performances of CCR’s iconic music.

Their live music show is a must-see for anyone who loves the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival. Featuring hit songs from the 60’s and beyond, their performance is sure to transport you back to the golden age of rock ‘n’ roll.

The Swanee Theatre is a historic movie theatre that has been transformed into a premier concert and event venue located at 200 West Avenue, Kannapolis.

Follow the Swanee Theatre on social media or sign up for the newsletter for updates at theswaneetheatre.com.