RVO completes expansion Published Sunday, May 11, 2025

By Wilson Cherry

Officials at Rowan Vocational Opportunities Inc. are planning a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 29 at 10 a.m. to celebrate a 17,000 square foot production and warehouse expansion located at 2728 Old Concord Road in Salisbury.

“The expansion will provide numerous benefits for our operations at both our Salisbury and Concord facilities,” Chief Executive Officer Gary Yelton said. “The expansion will allow us to better accommodate and service the increased amount of business at our current 27,000-square-foot headquarters in Salisbury. This addition will also provide more opportunities to provide additional production work to be completed at our Concord facility.”

The expansion will help us provide more accessible, efficient and a safer working environment for our consumers, staff, business partners and associates as we take on future projects.

“We are extremely happy with the effort put forth by our general contractor, Cut-Rite Builders of Salisbury,” Yelton said.

Rowan Vocational Opportunities was founded in 1966 by a group of concerned citizens who sought to provide job seeking employment and life skills training for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities to increase their independent functioning at home and in the community.

“We are especially thankful for the leadership of our board of directors, consumers, staff and community donors and supporters for their efforts to help us successfully complete this project,” Yelton said.