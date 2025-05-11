Rowan County commissioners declare May 11–17 as Economic Development Week Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Board of Commissioners has officially proclaimed May 11–17 as Economic Development Week in Rowan County, recognizing the ongoing efforts of the Rowan EDC and its partners to drive strategic business growth and job creation throughout the region.

During its most recent meeting, the Board presented the proclamation to the Rowan EDC, highlighting the organization’s critical role in promoting business recruitment, retention, and expansion efforts that help reduce poverty, increase prosperity and enhance the overall quality of life for residents of Rowan County.

“Economic development doesn’t just happen. It takes intentional effort, long-term planning and strong partnerships to create the kind of growth that benefits every citizen,” Rowan County Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Edds said. “We are proud to recognize the Rowan EDC and all of the local partners who work tirelessly to create opportunities, attract investment and strengthen our economy.”

Economic Development Week, created by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), is celebrated annually to increase awareness of the work economic developers do to enhance local economies. The Rowan EDC joins communities across the country in using this week as a chance to spotlight successes and reaffirm its commitment to building a stronger economic future.

“Our mission is to create a more prosperous Rowan County through targeted quality growth,” EDC President Rod Crider said. “We are grateful to the county commissioners for their continued support and for recognizing the impact of economic development. Together with our investors, community partners, and government leaders, we are laying the foundation for sustained economic progress.”