Rowan Chamber goes to Washington Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

The Rowan Chamber of Commerce recently participated in the North Carolina Economic Summit in Washington, D.C., on May 6-7. Before and after the summit, the delegation met with senators Ted Budd and Thom Tillis, Rep. Addison McDowell, and the U.S. Department of Transportation. The summit was organized by Tillis and Rep. Richard Hudson.

There were 14 business and community leaders on the trip: Rowan County Commission Chair Greg Edds, Salisbury Mayor Tamara Sheffield, East Spencer Alderman Dr. George Jackson, Chamber Business Advocacy Chair Karla Foster Leonard (New Pointe Realty), Perry Leonard (GP3 Electrical, LLC), Teross Young (Food Lion), Sean Waters (Daimler), Denise Hallett and Glenn Cobb (Vulcan Materials), Lori Cinquemani (SECU Granite Quarry), Dr. Michael Quillen (Rowan-Cabarrus Community College), Kelly Baker (city of Salisbury), Michael Douglas (town of East Spencer) and Chamber President Elaine Spalding.

“Our delegation to D.C. was focused on support for the Northern Rowan Connector Project,” Foster Leonard said. “Knowing that our local, state and federal elected officials are advocates for this project is incredibly exciting. The money needed for the engineering phase of this project will open up the entire corridor for the funds needed to make the Northern Rowan Connector Project a reality. Our community leaders came together for the Old Beatty Ford Project and it became a reality. We have full confidence we will see this project come to life also.”