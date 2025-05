Paw Pals Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

Cat: Raphael (A144695)

8 weeks old

Stray, Male

Been at the shelter since May 5

Sweet little kitten who loves to talk. He was talking as we were getting his photo.

Dog: Raya (A144735)

9 weeks old

Female

Owner surrendered due to having too many animals.

Been at the shelter since May 8

Loves to cuddle. So sweet.