Macy’s Stone headlines PIP season finale Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

1 of 1

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber invites the community to celebrate leadership, growth and connection at the final Power In Partnership (PIP) breakfast of the season, featuring guest speaker, Alisa Stone of Macy’s, and the graduation of Leadership Rowan Class No. 32.

The event is scheduled for May 15 at 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks, located at 728 Klumac Road, Salisbury. Duke Energy is the sponsor of this month’s program.

Stone recently joined Macy’s as senior director facility Leader at the new Customer Fulfillment Center in China Grove. A dynamic, results-driven professional, she brings over 25 years of experience leading major retail operations with companies including Gap Inc., Walmart, Target and now Macy’s. Known for fostering inclusive workplace cultures, driving process improvements, and mentoring future leaders, Stone’s insights are sure to inspire. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys kayaking, time with family and being out on the water.

The May PIP event also celebrates the graduation of the chamber’s Leadership Rowan Class No. 32, recognizing a new group of engaged and committed community leaders.

Following this event, the chamber’s PIP series will pause for the summer and resume in September with the 2025–26 season. The popular Power Card program will return, offering discounted pricing and convenient, automatic reservations for the full series.

If you are not a Power Card holder, individual reservations are welcome. The deadline to RSVP is May 13 by 5 p.m. Cost is $25 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members, which includes breakfast and the program.

For more information or to secure your reservation, contact the Rowan Chamber at 704-633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.