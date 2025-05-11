Letter: Shout out to moms Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there.

The moms who are always there. The moms who are absent. The moms who stand by their kids no matter what. The moms who wear a uniform, and deploy to dangerous places. The moms who shun their kids. The moms who are shunned by their kids. The moms who gave birth, but had to give up their babies.

The moms who treat their kids with fairness and equality. The moms who have “favorites,” and show it. The moms who would die for their kids. The moms who have no time for their kids. The moms who aborted their kids, may they find peace with themselves.

The moms who have to be both mom and dad. The adoptive moms. The foster moms. The moms who worship God. The moms who believe in nothing. The moms whose kids adore them. The moms who are abused and neglected by their kids. The grandmas who are moms, and moms for a second generation, or maybe even a third.

The moms who are good cooks. The moms who order at the drive-thru window. The moms with drug and alcohol problems. The moms who teach Sunday school. The moms who are overwhelmed by life, and by being a mom.

Those women who would love to be moms, but weren’t chosen to be. The neighbors and aunts who are like moms. Moms who are living. Moms who are not.

May each of them be blessed. They each leave their mark.

— Jennifer Hudson

Hudson grew up in eastern Rowan County.