Elisabeth Strillacci: Celebrating moms of all kinds Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

I confess, it feels a little disingenuous to have a “Mother’s Day” on our calendars, because in truth, every single day should be a day to honor the moms in our world. But as a mom myself, I’ll take it.

And I don’t just mean human moms or birth moms. Motherhood is as much a behavior and a feeling as it is the actual birth process.

Yes, I do understand that giving birth is something entirely unto itself and the love that usually comes with that is unlike any other. But I also know that motherly love can develop even without that.

I have two daughters from other mothers myself, and I have four step-daughters that I would lay down in the roadway for just like my own sons, so I know well that the feeling can come separate and apart from birth.

There is something rare and precious about a mom. The way she understands her children somehow from the inside out is uncanny, and for teenagers, usually annoying as all get out.

But as we grow up, and realize that in our mother we have someone who is always in our corner, always our cheerleader, and in many ways our dearest friend, we leave those frustrations behind. We become grateful for her steady presence and unwavering love. And we also revel in knowing we have someone to laugh with over old memories, and who celebrates our accomplishments knowing how hard we have worked to achieve them.

Moms are all different, I know. Some are fierce and vocal, while others are quietly but staunchly supportive. Some are loved by our friends because they are cool and hip, and others are loved because they are traditional and “old fashioned.” Some are the life of the party, and some will be the ones to make sure everyone is fed.

It doesn’t matter what a mom’s personality is. What matters is the absolute devotion they all share for their children.

I recognize that not everyone, sadly, has the ideal mom, and for anyone who is in that position, I desperately hope there is a mom figure in your life, that you have someone who loves you the way a mother would.

And I know Mother’s Day can be hard for those who have lost their moms, and I sympathize and hope that you can at least lean on some fond memories.

Finally, I understand the day can be hard for those who have wanted to be a mom and it has not come to fruition, and I honor that pain. I also believe there will be someone in your world who will see you as a mom, and I hope you can find joy and love in that. As noted, it does not take birth to create a mother-child relationship.

The dance around emotions on days like Mother’s Day is a challenge, and I know so many people who will call the day a Hallmark creation. But I think there is something to making sure, in the hustle and bustle of our days, weeks, months and lives, that we stop for a moment now and again and thank the moms who love us, who have cared for us. Their devotion has given us strength in times when we could not stand alone, and we need to honor that.

In addition to my own mom, I had a second mom as well, a blessing indeed and one that came late in my life. And I am forever grateful to both of them. They helped me become the person I am, helped grow my empathy and my compassion as well as my determination and, admittedly, my stubbornness. And I hope that in turn I have passed their love and their lessons along to my own children.

I know these days deciding to have a child, or children, is more challenging than ever. The cost of living is up, college costs are soaring, housing prices are at all time highs still in many places, and so many of us are living paycheck to paycheck. Can we possibly add more expense to the checkbook? And for those who decide not to start a family, I respect that and would never try to change anyone’s mind.

But I can say this. The day I became a mom, something unexpected happened. I looked down into a tiny face, felt a tiny hand wrap around my finger, and knew a love so intense and overwhelming I thought I might break.

And not only has my heart been forever marked by my human children, but all of my furbabies have left their footprints on my heart as well.

My moms have set high bars, and I hope I’ve lived up to them. And for each of you who is, in any capacity, a mom, be it to a human or a fur baby, I honor you this Mother’s Day. I hope you feel appreciated and celebrated. And if this day is a sad one for you, I honor you as well, knowing that one day, there will be a place for that love.

Cheers to all of you who love others, help them grow, give of yourselves for the good of children as they make their way through this confusing life.

Elisabeth Strillacci covers crime, courts, Spencer, East Spencer and Kannapolis for the Salisbury Post.