City Council to receive budget proposal Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

SALISBURY — The Salisbury City Council will receive the proposed budget for the upcoming fiscal year at a special called meeting on Tuesday.

City Manager Jim Greene Jr. will officially present the budget proposal including his recommendations during the meeting. The budget will then be available for viewing by the public before a public hearing is held at a future City Council meeting.

Following the public hearing, the city council will then vote on approval of the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The fiscal year officially begins on July 1.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at Salisbury City Hall, 217 S. Main St. There are no other items on the agenda.