All aboard the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

SPENCER — All aboard!

The Historic Spencer Shops Train Show returns next weekend with the largest vendor turnout in the annual event’s history. Train enthusiasts are sure to delight.

The show takes place on May 17 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and May 18 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Visitors are invited to come experience the world of trains with model train layouts, train memorabilia, vendors, passenger train rides and railroad motor car rides provided by Red Springs & Northern. They can also explore the museum’s extensive collection of full-size locomotives and train cars.

This year’s Historic Spencer Shops Train Show features around 270 vendor tables.

“We’ll have model trains, historic railroad collectibles, apparel and just about anything a train lover could want,” said Marcus Neubacher, director of Administration for the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation. “There isn’t a better setting for a train show, where adults and children can browse and purchase their favorite items, watch model trains running on detailed layouts and enjoy full-sized trains all in one place.”

Train show admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $6 for children 3-12, and free for children under 3 and museum members. Admission includes access to the museum’s extensive transportation exhibit buildings, all of which are historic structures that were once Southern Railway’s Spencer Shops repair facility. Tickets for the event when combined with a train ride are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors/military, $14 for children 3-12, and free for children and museum members. Tax and ticketing fees apply.

Members of the North Carolina Transportation Museum enjoy the Historic Spencer Shops Train Show, including event admission and train rides, for free. Saturday, May 17, is also Member Appreciation Day with special members-only tours and other perks. If you’re not already a member, it’s a great day to sign up and enjoy a day at the museum for free! Members are strongly encouraged to reserve tickets in advance using their membership number.

For more information on this event and to purchase advance tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/train-show/. The event will be held rain or shine.