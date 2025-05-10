Man charged with trying to burn his own house Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

CLEVELAND — A homeowner in the 500 block of Clearview Road, Cleveland is under arrest after he allegedly tried to burn his own home, according to fire officials.

The fire was reported by a neighbor at 7:08 a.m. Friday, May 9.

“A neighbor who was getting her children ready for school then going to work saw the smoke and called another neighbor to ask them to call 911,” said Lt. David Sells of the Rowan Fire Marshal’s Office.

Under arrest is Barry Lee Reese, 46, who, according to Cleveland Police Chief Jon Jessop, has been charged with fraudulent burning of a dwelling/house.

Jessop said after the fire, Reese ran into the woods behind his house where he was found and taken into custody, and at the magistrate’s office was given a $250,000 bond.

“We discussed the case with the district attorney and that is the charge we were advised best fit the situation,” said Jessop. He added that while he has not conducted an extensive review, he is not aware that Reese has any criminal history.

At the scene and in interviews, Reese reportedly told two investigators that he is in the middle of a challenging divorce from his wife and there has been dispute over who would get the house. Reese appears to have decided to burn it down to keep his wife from getting it.

Fire investigators confirm that evidence showed Reese used kerosene to help start the fire in the middle of living room, but the fire burned itself out fairly quickly. It did cause some centralized fire and smoke damage but investigators say it can be repaired.

“We do want to assure the community that this was an isolated incident and the person responsible is in custody,” said Jessop. “And we want to thank the Rowan County Fire Marshal’s Office and all the agencies that assisted in this response and investigation.”