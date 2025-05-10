Incidents and felony arrests — May 10 Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

All those listed below with charges are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Salisbury Police reports

• Personal injury in a hit and run on Wellington Hills Circle reportedly occurred about 9:58 a.m. May 8.

• Property damage on Larchmont Place reportedly occurred between midnight and 11:34 a.m. May 8.

• A larceny from South Arlington Street reportedly occurred between 12:22 and 1 p.m. May 8. Total estimated loss was $279.

• An incident of tampering with a motor vehicle on Oak Brook Drive reportedly occurred between 10 p.m. May 7 and 4:30 p.m. May 8.

• Property damage on Faith Road reportedly occurred between 9:30 and 9:57 p.m. May 8.

• Heather Nicole Jones, 32, was charged May 8 on a felony warrant for another organization.

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A theft of a truck from St. Matthews Church Road reportedly occurred between noon Feb. 1 and noon March 29. The theft was reported May 7.

• A report of identity theft from a victim on Goodman Drive was made at 12:16 p.m. May 7.

• Charles Earl Summers, 27, was charged May 7 with conspiracy, breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

• Antwond Montiro Glenn, 27, was charged May 7 with felony flee to elude, maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resist/obstruct/delay of an officer non-assault, and trafficking in drugs.

• Danielle Denise Mason, 40, was charged May 7 with resist/obstruct/delay of an officer, assault on a law enforcement officer and carrying concealed weapons.