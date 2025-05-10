High school softball playoffs: Falcons fall in 7th Published 1:22 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Staff report

MONROE — West Rowan’s softball team was in charge for six innings, but wasn’t able to finish.

Piedmont rallied in the seventh to take a 3-2 victory in Friday’s second round of the 3A state playoffs.

The 10th-seeded Falcons (21-5) scored two unearned runs in the top of the first against Piedmont’s standout pitcher Jailyn Thomas. EA Nance and Riley Haggas got the RBIs.

West pitcher Arabelle Shulenburger made that 2-0 lead hold up through six, but seventh-seeded Piedmont (21-5) scored three times in the bottom of the seventh, getting the walk-off victory with one out.

Thomas struck out eight and held the Falcons to three hits. Haggas, Ella Doby and Raney Phelps had the hits.

Piedmont had seven hits. Shulenburger struck out three and didn’t walk a batter.

Both teams made one error.

“Had some bad breaks and they took advantage,” West head coach Jimmy Greene said. “It was another great season for us, but this last one was a heartbreak.”