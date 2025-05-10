High school softball playoffs: East advances with 1-0 victory Published 12:58 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

Staff report

GRANITE QUARRY — Lefty hitter Lily Kluttz made the perfect swing and the softball practically jumped off the East Rowan junior’s bat.

It was headed for the right-field fence, and there was zero doubt that it had enough distance to clear it.

“Lily ran the count deep and then she hit a bomb, just smoked it,” East Rowan head coach Todd McNeely said. “It was one of those that you know from the moment it leaves the bat, that it’s long gone.”

Kluttz’s sixth-inning homer provided the only run in East Rowan’s 1-0 victory in the second round of the 3A state playoffs, but one was all that was needed with Camryn Perkins pitching a three-hitter and the Mustangs providing strong defensive support.

“Jordan Dry made two diving catches in right field,” McNeely said. “It’s like I told her, that’s why we’ve got you in right field. Not many people are going to make those catches she made.”

Chloe Shank got a hit and East had a few base runners with walks, but basically it came down to one perfect swing against a tough pitcher.

East (23-3) lost to Kings Mountain 1-0 in the fourth round in 2024, so the win over the 13th-seeded Mountaineer (15-4) couldn’t have been much sweeter for the fourth-seeded Mustangs and their fans.

Next for East is fifth-seeded Crest. Crest was a conference co-champ with Kings Mountain. Crest (22-3) demolished Parkwood 11-0 on Friday.