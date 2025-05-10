Gotta’ Run: Shields Cross Country Cycling, Part II Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

1 of 2

This is the continuation of last week’s column recapping Dave and Patty Shields on their cycling adventure from San Diego, California to St. Augustine, Florida.

Dave Shields said, “The biggest highlight of our journey was the people. Beyond our fellow riders, who would do anything to help us keep going (fix a flat, loan tools, offer words of encouragement), the locals we interacted with were great. Whether it was the infinitely courteous drivers, people in restaurants and convenience stores, they were all very nice to us, giving us space on the road and asking about our trip experience. Despite what the news tries to do to scare us, we are always going to remember that the people of this country are good.”

He continued, “The worst moment of the trip was the entire ride from Douglas, Arizona, to Rodeo, New Mexico. Patty and I were biking together for 54 miles into a 30-mile headwind. The wind made it feel like a 100-miler. As usual, I was in front, drafting for Patty the entire distance. It took hours and was absolutely exhausting for both of us. I pretty much collapsed at the end of the ride. Riding through a sandstorm towards Marfa, Texas, was also a challenge, and a first. Another bad moment was when I discovered a cracked bike frame and realized what could have happened had the bike broken while riding fast.”

After the couple reached St. Augustine Beach, Dave said, “I walked into the Atlantic Ocean, looked into the sky, and felt my dad’s presence. He left us in May 2022. He was physically there when I finished the Ironman, and he was there spiritually for my AT hike and our Bike Across the USA. He was saying, “You did it!”

Patty had a few tears upon reaching the Atlantic Ocean, knowing she had completed the toughest endurance activity in her life. She said, “It really hasn’t sunk in, completing this 3,000-mile journey. Maybe that’s because I took it one day at a time.” Dave assured her, as time passes, the reality of what she achieved will sink in.

The couple had done their research on the tour, and the tour company did a great job preparing them, so there weren’t many surprises. Dave said, “One day, I am sure when looking back, we’ll be somewhat impressed on completing the journey.”

I asked, “Will you do it again? Why or why not? If again, what area might be next?” Dave said, “No. It was a once-in-a-lifetime event, and when it comes to these types of events, they aren’t the same adventure as a repeat. My endurance bucket list is empty, and Patty never had one. That being said, the East Coast Greenway tour (Canada/Maine border to Key West, Florida) looks a bit tempting.”

When asked if any healing is required or is there anything you wish you would have done differently, Dave replied, “We just need some rest. The one thing I regret is not having bought Patty a better bike. It was heavier and did not roll as well as the other bikes. As a relative novice, she needed every advantage possible, and in cycling, you can buy that advantage.”

Dave said, “I am a very intense and focused athlete, sometimes to my own detriment. While I could have done the ride on my own, but without Patty, it wouldn’t have been half as much fun. Although I did have a few days where she cut me loose to ride as hard as I could, the many days I spent with her helped me to really enjoy the ride, including the scenery, the food, and the people. I also saw in her the athlete that I met 40 years ago re-emerge and realized what a strong person she is, both mentally and physically.”

The couple was blessed with only 30 minutes of rain the whole trip, which was like an endless summer with a fair amount of wind. Dave added, “We now understand that when we’re driving down the road and see a cyclist not riding on the shoulder, its likely they’re not being rude. Most likely the shoulder has an unrideable rumble strip, is crumbling, has dangerous trash on it or has a combination of the above. We’re going to be a little more understanding, and patient, with other cyclists.”

Our next race coming up is the Ed Dupree Memorial 5K and Fun Run. The race is headquartered at the East Rowan Stadium with the 5K beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the fun run following at about 9:30 a.m.. The race benefits the Novant Health Foundation and the Ed Dupree Scholarship Fund at East Rowan High School.

Look for this race and more upcoming events at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org.