Ester Marsh: Exercise to improve your health Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

It doesn’t seem to matter what study they come up with, exercise is always part of the regimen, and sometimes even the solution. Everyone knows that when you don’t use it, you lose it. Health is one of the greatest priorities, and you must take charge of it yourself.

As with anything, the first step is typically the hardest. Especially when you grow older and your body isn’t what is used to be, instead of giving in it takes greater effort to accomplish something. There is nothing wrong with that. So it takes you a little bit longer to get up the stairs, but you are still doing it. So many of our regular Y members, young and old, inspire me when I see them staying with it, no matter what ails them. They continue to exercise and keep moving. It’s a choice isn’t it? Too many times, people give in too quickly blaming it on injuries, having no time to exercise, finances, etc. (The YMCA will never turn anyone away due to the inability to pay, and we are in the process of finishing another successful annual campaign for that).

As I have mentioned before, if exercising and staying at a healthy weight were easy, then everyone would do it. But it isn’t, it’s a choice that you need to make. Only you can do it, trainers and group exercise instructors can assist you with this, but you are the one who needs to make that first step.

I don’t want to hear any excuses. I see too many people who actually have an excuse that are staying at it. Whether it is MS (multiple sclerosis), Parkinson’s, a bad back, old age, cancer treatment or arthritis, exercise will help you deal with it and improve your quality of life. It’s the mind set that will make you succeed or fail.

Exercise helps your brain function, it keeps your muscles and bones strong, and gives you that sense of power and control of your body. A strong spirit, mind and body, positive thoughts and staying independent — you would think everyone would want that, right? I am very optimistic because we are finally seeing the numbers back at the Y and our classes since COVID. Unfortunately, there are the ones who still find a reason why they can’t do it. To feel good and reach the goals you set for yourself, you have to work to get there. You need to set goals for a suitable time frame and just do it!

Remember, motion is lotion. Instead of starting tomorrow, start today. Tomorrow is always one day away.

And happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there!

Ester H. Marsh is associate executive director and director of healthy living at the J.F. Hurley Family YMCA.